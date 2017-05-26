Marlins Host Phillies In Matchup Of League’s Worst

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (Gracenote) — The Miami Marlins are tied with the Philadelphia Phillies for the fewest wins in the majors (16) and are 1-4 against teams from the American League West over the last two weeks.

The Marlins will face their third AL West opponent in their last four series when they host the Los Angeles Angels on Friday in the opener of a three-game interleague set.

Miami is 3-9 in interleague play and followed up an 11-9 win over the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday with a 4-1 setback on Wednesday.

The Marlins totaled four runs in a three-game home sweep by the Houston Astros from May 15-17 and dropped two of three at Seattle last month as part of their struggles against the AL West.

The Angels visited the New York Mets in interleague play last weekend and dropped two of three before splitting a four-game series at Tampa Bay this week while managing a total of nine runs against the Rays.

Los Angeles will try to generate offense from someone other than Mike Trout in support of right-hander Jesse Chavez, who opposes Miami’s Dan Straily on Friday.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Jesse Chavez (4-5, 4.61 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Dan Straily (2-3, 3.70)

Chavez got plenty of help from his offense on Sunday and ended up with a win against the New York Mets despite allowing five runs on seven hits over 5 2/3 innings. The 33-year-old surrendered three home runs in that outing and at least one blast in each of his last seven appearances. Chavez has made 10 appearances – two starts – in his career against Miami and is 1-2 with a 7.27 ERA.

Straily is flashing dominant stuff and allowed four or fewer hits in each of his last eight outings. The Marshall product owns 48 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings but has issued 22 walks as well and completed at least six innings only twice in the last eight turns. Straily spent 3 1/2 seasons in the AL West with the Oakland Athletics and Houston Astros and is 1-4 with a 7.81 ERA in eight career starts against Los Angeles.

WALK-OFFS

1. Angels OF Cameron Maybin (knee) left Thursday’s game at Tampa Bay and is day-to-day.

2. Miami 2B Dee Gordon is 10-for-22 over his last five games.

3. Los Angeles DH Albert Pujols is three home runs away from 600 and has never homered at Marlins Park, which opened in 2012.

