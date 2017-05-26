In The Recruiting Huddle: George Bubrick – University School

May 26, 2017 11:18 AM By Larry Blustein
PLAYER: George Bubrick 

POSITION: QB

SCHOOL: Nova Southeastern University High School 

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-2

WEIGHT: 180

SCOUTING: When we last checked in on this impressive football player for this upcoming class, it was in January, right before the all-star 7-on-7 season began. He was coming off a record-setting campaign, and while many were looking for some offers, it never came after the year was over. As we wind up spring, his stock has started to rise – like many had predicted – and college coaches from all over had the chance to watch him in an impressive spring game as well as during practices. From the first time we watched him over a year ago, at a 7-on-7 tryout, there was never any hesitation at all about what he is capable of doing. Solid passer and he continues to show it. Schools will continue to watch during the summer and into the 2017 season, and like last season, look for him to dazzle in the Sharks’ quality offense.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/8033473/george-bubrick

