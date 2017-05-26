Gov. Scott Signs Anti-Terrorism Measure

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Terrorism charges can be applied to list of crimes in Florida later this year, under a bill signed by Gov. Rick Scott.
The measure establishes state criminal charges for engaging in or supporting terrorism or terrorist activities that result in death or injuries. The bill, pushed by state lawmakers after the Pulse nightclub massacre nearly a year ago in Orlando, also prohibits “military-type training” with federally designated foreign terrorist organizations.
“Today, while we continue to mourn this tragic loss of life, we are doing everything in our power to make sure that no family or community experiences that pain again,” Scott said in a prepared statement. “This important legislation will help ensure that those responsible for acts of terror like this are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and continue our efforts to prevent future attacks.”
The bill, which expands on federal terrorism laws, becomes effective October 1st.
Under the law, offenses that can be labeled terrorism — defined as purposely trying to intimidate or coerce government policy — can include such things as murder, aggravated battery, assault on a first responder, poisoning food or water, kidnapping and arson.
The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.