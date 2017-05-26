FBI Looking Into Disappearance Of Delray Beach Woman

May 26, 2017 7:53 AM
FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A joint FBI and Coast Guard investigation is underway into the disappearance of a Delray Beach woman from a boat in the ocean.

Isabella Hellman vanished May 15th while on vacation with her husband Lewis Bennett.

Bennett said he woke in the middle of the night when the boat, which was about 70 miles southeast of Key West, struck something and began to take on water, according to The Palm Beach Post.

When he went to check on Hellman, he said that she was gone.

Bennett was able to get out a call for help before the catamaran capsized. A Coast Guard helicopter found him that night on a life raft about a thousand yards from it.

When asked if foul play had been ruled out, the Coast Guard said it couldn’t comment.

