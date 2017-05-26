Ariana Grande Plans Return To Manchester After Deadly Attack

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND (CBSMiami) — Singer Ariana Grande has released a new statement following the deadly attack at her concert in Manchester earlier this week and she says she plans to go back to the “brave city.”

The attack killed 22 people – mostly teens and children who were leaving the concert Monday night. Grande was not injured in the attack. Soon after, she boarded a private plane with her mom, Joan Grande, and flew home to Florida.

Days later, she issued a one page letter expressing her condolences for the victims and their families.

“My heart and deepest condolences are with the victims of the Manchester attack and their loved ones,” she starts off the letter. “There is nothing I or anyone can do to take away the pain you are feeling or to make this better.”

Grande goes on to offer help to the victim’s families, should they ask for it and asks for others to choose how they let the attack affect them.

“The only thing we can do now is choose how we let this affect us and how we live our lives from here on out. I have been thinking of my fans, and of you all, non stop over the past week. The way you have handled all of this has been more inspiring and made me more proud than you’ll ever know,” wrote Grande.

Grande acknowledged the attack affected her as well.

“I am sorry for the pain and fear that you must be feeling and for the trauma that you, too, must be experiencing. We will never be able to understand why events like this take place because it is not in our nature, which is why we shouldn’t recoil,” wrote Grande.

Grande said in the wake of the attack she will return to Manchester at some point in the future to spend time with fans and throw “a benefit concert in honor of and to raise money for the victims and their families.”

The singer said she would release the details of the benefit concert as soon as everything is confirmed.

Grande was scheduled to perform two shows at London’s O2 arena this week as part of her “Dangerous Woman” tour but she has since cancelled those performances, as well as any other performances through June 5th.

As for the investigation into the attack, authorities have so far arrested eight people in a series of raids in northern and central England. Investigators are now working to determine if suspected bomber, Salman Abedi, was part of a much wider terror network. They also want to figure out who constructed the bomb in the attack.

Grande shared a link for anyone wanting to help the victims and their families. Click here to help.