Woman Plans To Plead Guilty In Sandy Hook Threat Case

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) — For a second time a Florida woman who reportedly threatened to kill a man whose son died in the Sandy Hook school massacre plans to plead guilty.
The public defender for 57-year-old Lucy Richards said in court papers filed Wednesday the case will be resolved in a guilty plea. Terms of a new plea agreement have not been made public.
In March, Richards failed to appear at a plea hearing and was later arrested at her Tampa-area home.
Under the previous agreement, Richards was to plead guilty to a charge of interstate transmission of a threat to injure for threatening Lenny Pozner, the father of Noah Pozner, who died in the mass shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.
Richards was arrested December 7th in Tampa on four felony counts of transmitting threats to Pozner.
The four threats, according to authorities, and included messages that said, “you gonna die, death is coming to you real soon,” and “LOOK BEHIND YOU IT IS DEATH.”
Another threat said, “there’s nothing you can do about it,” according to court documents.
Others linked to the Sandy Hook massacre have reported harassment by conspiracy theorists who argue it was staged to erode support for Second Amendment gun rights.
