Terrorism, Russia & Manchester A Focus In Trump’s 1st NATO Summit

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — President Donald Trump attended his first NATO summit in Brussels since taking office. It’s an organization he once called obsolete but later backtracked on that comment.

The president wants the organization to commit more troops to the fight against terrorism but differences remain over Russia and allegations of leaks in the wake of the Manchester attack.

Trump held private meetings with European leaders including France’s newly elected President Emmanuel Macron at the NATO Summit in Brussels.

“It is my great honor to be with the newly elected President of France who ran an incredible campaign and had a tremendous victory. All over the world they are talking about it and we have a lot to discuss including terrorism,” said Trump.

NATO has agreed to join the Obama-era coalition to fight ISIS but stopped short of waging direct war against the extremist group.

Following his face-to-face meeting with the president, the head of the European Council said disagreement lingers over Russia.

“I am not 100 percent sure that we can say today — we means Mr. President and myself — that we have common position, common opinion about Russia,” said President of European Council Donald Tusk.

The president who once called NATO obsolete also wants additional forces to join the roughly 8,400 U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

Trump and U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May had a cordial visit at the White House earlier this year, but their next visit could be contentious.

British officials are upset with the U.S. over the publication of leaked evidence – photographs from the scene of the Manchester terror attack.

“I will make clear to President Trump that intelligence shared between our law enforcement agencies must remain secure,” said May.

Protestors demonstrated against President Trump’s visit outside the U.S. embassy in Brussels.

Later on Thursday, President Trump will travel to Italy where he’ll attend the G-7 summit in Sicily.

President Trump promised to get to the bottom of the leaks in the Manchester attacks.

Click here for live coverage of Trump’s first trip abroad as commander in chief.