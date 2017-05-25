WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News This Morning

Teen Critically Injured In Overnight Shooting

May 25, 2017 5:24 AM
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 17-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in front of a home.

The teen’s mother said her son was in the area of 7th Avenue and NW 84th Street when he was shot just after midnight. She said she was in bed when she heard the gunshots.

“I was asleep and I just woke up to, my child was shot. I just saw gunshots and my son on the ground crying for help,” said Suprina Campbell.

Campbell said this gun violence has to stop. She wants anyone who has information about who shot her son to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

