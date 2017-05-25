WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

She Should Have Seen It Coming: Woman Claiming To Be Psychic Arrested

May 25, 2017 5:03 PM
Filed Under: Crime, Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, Psychic

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (CBSMiami) – Crystal ball, tarot cards and other future-seeing tools couldn’t help a self-proclaimed psychic from being arrested.

Investigators in Tarpon Springs say Gina Wilson took advantage of a veteran with PTSD and a widow.

“She exploited them, no doubt out of close to $150,000,” said Sgt. Scott Gross, with the Pinellas County Police Department.

Detectives said she promised she could alleviate the veteran’s pain, eventually taking almost $92,000 in cash from him.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, the 61-year-old widow told investigators Wilson took advantage of her as she tried to cope with the loss her husband.

The woman reportedly paid Wilson more than $63,000.

The scheme finally came to light when the veteran decided to tell police about it at an annual anti-fraud seminar.

On Tuesday, officers had a chance to read Wilson’s palms when they slapped cuffs on her.

Wilson posted her $50,000 bond on Wednesday.

