She Should Have Seen It Coming: Woman Claiming To Be Psychic Arrested

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (CBSMiami) – Crystal ball, tarot cards and other future-seeing tools couldn’t help a self-proclaimed psychic from being arrested.
Investigators in Tarpon Springs say Gina Wilson took advantage of a veteran with PTSD and a widow.
“She exploited them, no doubt out of close to $150,000,” said Sgt. Scott Gross, with the Pinellas County Police Department.
Detectives said she promised she could alleviate the veteran’s pain, eventually taking almost $92,000 in cash from him.
According to the Tampa Bay Times, the 61-year-old widow told investigators Wilson took advantage of her as she tried to cope with the loss her husband.
The woman reportedly paid Wilson more than $63,000.
The scheme finally came to light when the veteran decided to tell police about it at an annual anti-fraud seminar.
On Tuesday, officers had a chance to read Wilson’s palms when they slapped cuffs on her.
Wilson posted her $50,000 bond on Wednesday.