Safety Stressed On Land & Sea Over Memorial Day Holiday

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Boat owners planning to hit the water over the long Memorial Day holiday weekend are being urged to play it safe.

Coast Guard crews, along with marine units from state and local law enforcement agencies will step up patrols on the water over the holiday weekend to ensure safety.

Boaters are reminded that safety starts at the dock. One of the most important pieces of safety equipment that should be aboard every vessel is the life jacket. Everyone needs to have a life jacket. Children under the age of six are required to wear them. Over 80 percent of all drownings can be attributed to not wearing a life jacket.

In Florida, drinking while boating is a big problem that maritime law enforcement officers want the boating public to be aware of. That’s why officers will also be conducting “boating under the influence checks.” Those who opt not to follow regulations may face arrest or fines up to $5,000.

Boaters are also urged to stay alert for dive flags. They can be fined $90 for coming too close to a diver.

If you are heading out on the seas, you should:

Have life jackets

Share your plan

Monitor the weather

Have a designated operator

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, there are about 900 thousand vessels floating in Florida’s waters and approximately 20% of those vessels have been involved in accidents.

Boaters are also urged to call ahead to their marina before heading out.

The Memorial Day weekend is one of the most popular times for boating. High demand translates into long lines, long waits and lack of parking at marinas and boat ramps.

Not all the fun is on the water – some of it is over it.

Thousands plan to hit Miami Beach over the weekend for the inaugural National Salute to America’s Heroes – the air and sea show.

With military jets flying overhead and annual Urban Beach Weekend in full swing, the beach is going to be packed.

To handle the crowds, traffic will be rerouted including Collins Avenue which will only run one way.

Tourism officials hope families and visitors will enjoy the beaches during the day, and successfully co-exist with those looking for nightlife fun on what’s being billed as one big weekend.

If you need help getting around Miami Beach or finding the best parking spots, visit MiamiBeachFL.gov.