Police Suspect “Terror Network” In Manchester Bombing

LONDON (CBSMiami) – Two more people were taken into custody overnight in connection to Monday’s deadly terror attack at the Manchester Arena.

Investigators are now working to determine if suspected bomber, Salman Abedi, was part of a much wider terror network and who constructed the bomb that killed 22 people as they were leaving an Ariana Grande concert.

At least six others were picked up in a series of raids in northern and central England Wednesday including Abedi’s brother.

Another brother of Abedi and Abedi’s father, who both live in Libya, have also been detained.

“I think it’s very clear that this is a network that we are investigating and as I’ve said it continues at pace,” Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police Ian Hopkins.

As Abedi’s father maintains his son’s innocence police remain focused on finding the bomb-maker who they say may still be at large.

Amid the ongoing investigation, people in Manchester and throughout the United Kingdom are refusing to let the attack keep them from going on with their daily lives.

Football fans, who faced tight security, erupted in cheers yesterday as Manchester United defeated Ajax Amsterdam in the Europa League final soccer game.

Grande was scheduled to perform in London on Thursday and Friday. Her management team announced she’s suspended her tour for the time being. They issued a statement on her behalf which said, in part, “Our way of life has once again been threatened but we will overcome this together.”

British Prime Minister Theresa May is in Brussels for the NATO Summit and is likely to press President Trump on intelligence leaks connected to the Manchester attack.