PLAYER: Braylen Ingraham

POSITION: DE

SCHOOL: Fort Lauderdale Dillard

CLASS: 2019

HEIGHT: 6-4

WEIGHT: 250

SCOUTING: The beat goes on for the Panthers as this program always finds a way to produce high level talent that makes its way to the next level and beyond. While this program had so many major college players this past season, it was easy to see why Ingraham wasn’t promoted as much – plus being a sophomore is also a valid reason, especially with all the seniors they had on the roster. But make no mistake about the 2017 season, this gifted young man will make an impact – and will be needed by this young team to step up. Quick, big, strong and athletic. Plays on both sides of the ball and is already being highly recruited.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6434190/braylen-ingraham