Hurricanes To Face Florida State Under The Lights On National TV

CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – We’ve reached the time of year where football is beginning to move back into the spotlight as the new season draws closer and closer.

Currently, the NFL is getting most of the football attention as teams across the league are participating in their OTAs.

That doesn’t mean there is nothing going on with the college players though, as things are starting to ramp up in anticipation for the 2017 season.

One nice nugget of information regarding the University of Miami was released on Thursday as the ACC announced the kickoff time for perhaps the Hurricanes biggest game.

When Miami travels up to Tallahassee for their Week 3 battle with in-state rival Florida State, they’ll be doing it in front of a national audience.

The game, scheduled for Saturday, September 16th, will kick off at 8 p.m. and be seen coast to coast on ABC.

It’s the earliest that Miami and Florida State have played each other since meeting on September 7th, 2009.

The Hurricanes are coming off of a successful 9-4 season in which they won a bowl game and finished the season ranked in the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll for the first time since 2009.

The Canes were ranked No. 20 in the AP Top 25 and No. 23 in the Coaches Poll.

Miami’s win over West Virginia in the Russell Athletic Bowl also snapped a streak of six straight bowl game losses.

The Hurricanes began last season 4-0 before losing 20-19 to Florida State. Miami appeared poised to tie the game after scoring a touchdown with 1:23 remaining in the fourth quarter, but the extra point was blocked.

Kickoff times for the remainder of Miami’s 2017 schedule have yet to be announced.

The Hurricanes will begin the season at Hard Rock Stadium against Bethune-Cookman on September 2nd.