Gov. Scott Signs Off On $180 Million Tax Cut Package

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — It’s a done deal.
With the stroke of a pen, Governor Rick Scott signed off on a $180 tax cut package which includes back to school supplies, hurricane supplies, and feminine hygiene products.
The bill includes two three-day sales tax holidays.
The first one, in June, coincides with the start of this year’s hurricane season. Residents will be able to buy items needed before a big storm like batteries, flashlights, and generators tax-free.
The second sales tax holiday is in August and coincides with the kids going back to school.
These two sales tax holidays will save Florida families an estimated $37.9 million this year, according to Scott’s office.
The package also includes a small cut in the tax charged on business rent.
Under the bill, feminine hygiene products such as tampons and menstrual pads will become tax-exempt in January.
Advocates for the change say these items are a necessity for women and should be considered a “common household remedy” under state law.