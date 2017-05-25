WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at Noon 

Gov. Scott Signs Off On $180 Million Tax Cut Package

May 25, 2017 11:46 AM
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — It’s a done deal.

With the stroke of a pen, Governor Rick Scott signed off on a $180 tax cut package which includes back to school supplies, hurricane supplies, and feminine hygiene products.

The bill includes two three-day sales tax holidays.

The first one, in June, coincides with the start of this year’s hurricane season. Residents will be able to buy items needed before a big storm like batteries, flashlights, and generators tax-free.

The second sales tax holiday is in August and coincides with the kids going back to school.

These two sales tax holidays will save Florida families an estimated $37.9 million this year, according to Scott’s office.

The package also includes a small cut in the tax charged on business rent.

Under the bill, feminine hygiene products such as tampons and menstrual pads will become tax-exempt in January.

Advocates for the change say these items are a necessity for women and should be considered a “common household remedy” under state law.

