Florida Joins 13 Other States Ending ‘Tampon Tax’

May 25, 2017 12:32 PM
Filed Under: Feminine Care Products, Rick Scott

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — Florida is eliminating taxes charged on tampons under a measure signed into law by Gov. Rick Scott.

Scott on Thursday approved a bill that would make feminine hygiene products such as tampons and menstrual pads tax-exempt starting next January.

Florida is joining 13 other states and the District of Columbia that exempt taxes on the sale of feminine hygiene products or have enacted laws to exempt these products in the future.

Advocates for the change say these items are a necessity for women and should be considered a “common household remedy.”

The tax exemption was included in a $180 million tax cut package passed by the Florida Legislature. Floridians are expected to save an estimated $11 million a year with the elimination of the tax on feminine hygiene products.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald contributed material for this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose
Mother's Day Is Right Around The Corner

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch