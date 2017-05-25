Family Asks For Helping In Solving Woman’s Murder

May 25, 2017 10:25 AM
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The family of a woman who died in a shooting in northeast Miami-Dade is looking for closure and justice.

To that end, they’ve asked for the public’s help.

On Sunday, November 13th, around 3 p.m., Christina Kur was sitting in a car in a parking lot at 941 NE 170 Street when gunfire rang out.

The critically injured Kur, 25, was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries three days later.

Police have yet to solve her murder and the family would like anyone who can help to please call Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or 1 (866) 471-8477.

