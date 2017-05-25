Dolphins Sign First Round Pick Charles Harris To Rookie Deal

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins can now consider their 2017 draft class all locked up.

On Wednesday the Dolphins announced that they had signed first round pick defensive end Charles Harris to his rookie contract.

Miami drafted Harris with the 22nd overall pick, the first of three consecutive defensive players the Dolphins would select to open their draft.

It was clear that improving the defense that gave up more yards in 2016 than ever before in Dolphins franchise history was a major priority during the offseason.

In addition to Harris, Miami drafted linebacker Rawkwon McMillan in the second round, cornerback Condrea Tankersley in the third round and defensive tackles Davon Godchaux and Vincent Taylor in the fifth and sixth rounds, respectively.

The Dolphins also brought in several defensive players through trades and free agency, such as linebacker Lawrence Timmons, safeties Nate Allen and T.J. McDonald and defensive tackle William Hayes.

While Harris may not find his way into the starting lineup as a rookie, he’s expected to play a big role in the Dolphins pass rush.

The hope is that Harris will be an eventual replacement for 35-year-old Pro Bowler Cameron Wake, who is still playing at an extremely high level.

The Dolphins defensive line now features the aforementioned rookies, Wake, Hayes, Ndamukong Suh, Andre Branch, Jordan Phillips and Terrence Fede.

Miami selected seven total players in the 2017 NFL Draft and they are all now under contract.

Five of the seven are defensive players.