Ariana Grande Taking Time Off After Deadly Manchester Attack

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

BOCA RATON (CBSMiami) – Singer Ariana Grande has suspended the remainder of her “Dangerous Woman” tour after the deadly terror attack in Manchester earlier this week.

On Wednesday, representative for Ariana Grande said that she suspended her concert after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at her concert.

The 23-year-old, originally from Boca Raton, made the decision to suspend her tour less than a day after the explosion.

Grande was scheduled to perform two shows at London’s O2 arena this week as part of her “Dangerous Woman” tour. According to a statement from the singer’s record label, both shows have been cancelled, as well as any other performances through June 5th. The full statement is below.

“Due to the tragic events in Manchester the Dangerous Woman tour with Ariana Grande has been suspended until we can further assess the situation and pay our proper respects to those lost. The London O2 shows this week have been cancelled as well as all shows thru June 5 in Switzerland. We ask at this time that we all continue to support the city of Manchester and all those families affected by this cowardice and senseless act of violence. Our way of life has once again been threatened but we will overcome this together. Thank you.”

Grande expressed her sorrow after the incident in a Tweet saying she was, “broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words”.

Grande wasn’t hurt in the blast and soon after, she boarded a private plane with her mom, Joan Grande, and flew home to Florida, according to eonline.com.

Grande was photographed after landing in Boca Raton Tuesday, where she was greeted by family and her boyfriend, Mac Miller, at the airport, as first reported by DailyMail.com.

As for the attack, British Prime Minister Theresa May says the investigation into the deadly Manchester concert bombing is making progress. Authorities have so far arrested eight people in a series of raids in northern and central England.