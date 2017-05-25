Airbags Stolen From Multiple Cars As Burglars Strike Miami Apartment Complex

May 25, 2017 12:34 PM By Joan Murray
Filed Under: Airbags, Burglary, Joan Murray

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A different, more illegal kind of airbag recall took place in Miami overnight.

Some residents at the apartment complex located at 2501 northwest 16th street woke up to find their cars had been broken into and there was a gaping hole in their steering wheel.

More than a dozen cars were found to have been burglarized, with the airbags missing as well.

Resident Steven Rodriguez says he only got his Honda recently. The car had just a few hundred miles on it and now it’s going in for a costly repair.

“I just leased this car nine days ago,” Rodriguez said. “It doesn’t even have 300 miles on it. It’s an upsetting situation, to say the least.”

An airbag replacement can cost up to a thousand dollars.

Even if you have an insurance deductible, it’s still money out of your pocket.

