Nearly 40 Million Americans Expected To Travel Memorial Day Weekend

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Nearly 40 million Americans are expected to travel this Memorial Day Weekend, according to AAA.

That’s 1 million more travelers than last year, making it the highest amount of travelers since 2005.

“The expected spike in Memorial Day travel mirrors the positive growth seen throughout the travel industry this year,” said Bill Sutherland with AAA.

An it’s mostly owed to consumer confidence.

“Higher confidence has led to more consumer spending, and many Americans are choosing to allocate their extra money on travel this Memorial Day,” said Sutherland.

This will mark the third consecutive year of growth in Memorial Day travel with 2.7 more travelers than in 2016.

As for how they’ll be getting to their destinations, 34.6 million Americans will get there by getting behind the wheel and about 2.9 million will board a plane. About 1.75 million will take cruises, trains or buses.

As for where they are headed, many are heading abroad. Europe is especially popular this year.

While many are headed abroad, Orlando, Florida got the number one spot for top destinations based on AAA bookings for Memorial Day Weekend. Those that followed included Rome, London, Dublin, Vancouver, Seattle and Las Vegas.

The Memorial Day holiday travel period lasts from Thursday, May 25th to Monday, May 29th.