Winderman Says Heat Have “No Need For Josh McRoberts”

May 24, 2017 11:29 AM
Filed Under: 560 WQAM, Miami Heat, NBA

Sun Sentinel Miami Heat beat writer Ira Winderman joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to discuss the news surround the Heat. Topics discussed include the relationship between the Heat and Chris Bosh, the health of Josh McRoberts and the feud between Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal.

On Josh McRoberts being healthy- “There’s really no need for Josh McRoberts, he would be back as a last resort.”

On Barkley-Shaq feud- “Now that Charles is getting put in his place for never winning a championship he’s putting back on Shaq saying other guys won it for him, it was good theater in a not good playoffs.”

