WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

U.S. Charges 7 With Stealing Trade Secrets For Chinese Company

May 24, 2017 5:14 PM
Filed Under: Business, China, Trade, US

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOUSTON (CBSMiami/AP) —  A Chinese company paid Houston-based employees in an engineering company to steal formulas on a type of foam used in offshore drilling, U.S. prosecutors said.

Seven people were charged in a complaint unsealed Wednesday.

Shan Shi and Kui Bo were accused of working on behalf of a Chinese company to recruit two employees who then shared information on syntactic foam, which is used in submarines and underwater vehicles. They then allegedly sent that information to their company, which the complaint says is affiliated with three Chinese government-owned companies.

China has long been accused of sanctioning the theft of American trade secrets. A commission studying this issue said this year that China “targets the sectors at the forefront of innovation.”

Attorneys for the defendants were not yet listed in court records.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose
Mother's Day Is Right Around The Corner

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch