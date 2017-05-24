UK On Highest Alert After Manchester Attack

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MANCHESTER (CBSMiami) – The terror threat level in the United Kingdom is now at its highest level since 2007 as investigators hunt for possible accomplices in Monday’s deadly terror attack at Manchester Arena.

Authorities are also trying to figure out what motivated 22-year-old Salman Abedi, who was known to police, to target concert-goers at an Ariana Grande show, one as young as 8-years-old.

On Tuesday, police raided two sites in Manchester, one of them believed to be Abedi’s home. They also arrested a 23-year-old man at a third location. Manchester Police arrested three more people in the southern part of the city Wednesday morning.

British Prime Minister Theresa May raised the U-K’s threat level from severe to critical Tuesday night, clearing the way for armed soldiers to help police guard sites nationwide.

“Their assessment is not only that an attack remains highly likely but that a further attack may be imminent,” said May.

Abedi, who is of Libyan descent, used a home-made device packed with nails to target teens at an Ariana Grande concert. British media outlets say Abedi, who lived in Manchester, reportedly traveled to Libya days before the attack.

As the investigation continues to unfold, names of those who lost their lives here continue to be revealed. Among the latest identified was 15-year-old Olivia Campbell.

Her mother, Charlotte, took to Facebook to confirm her death, writing in part, “go sing with the angels and keep smiling…mummy loves you so much.”

A memorial to the victims has been set up at Albert Square where a defiant crowd of thousands gathered for a vigil Tuesday night.

“Manchester stands together and we stand strong,” said city resident Sofie Doherty.

A show of solidarity in the face of unspeakable tragedy.

At least 22 people were killed in the attack and more than 50 others wounded. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, but so far, police have found no evidence to back that up.