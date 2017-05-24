Torretta On Cortez Kennedy: “We Lost A Great Cane And An Even Better Person”

Former Miami Hurricanes Heisman Trophy winning quarterback, Gino Torretta joined the Big O Show on 560 WQAM to talk about some of the best times he had with Cortez Kennedy, who passed away Tuesday. They also discuss the state of the Hurricanes and UM quarterbacks.
On the passing of Cortez Kennedy:
“We lost a great Cane and an even better person. He always called me Mr. Heisman. He was relentless. He would kick your you-know-what and he’d be laughing. We always looked out for one another, trying to help each other in the classroom. But Tez worked his ass off to get to where he was.”