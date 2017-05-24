Tom Cruise: ‘Top Gun 2’ Is “Definitely Happening”

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — ‘Top Gun 2’ is happening and Tom Cruise will be in it!
Throughout his career, Cruise has had many roles that have helped cement his legacy, but he’s now confirmed he’ll reprise one of his most popular roles as Maverick for Top Gun 2.
During an appearance on the Australian morning chat show “Sunrise,” Tom Cruise said “Top Gun” is “definitely happening.” He was there to promote his upcoming film “The Mummy.”
One insider on the lot told TheWrap, Paramount will release that the project is in active development.
Cruise said on his “Sunrise” appearance that this was the first time anyone had confirmed “Top Gun 2” is in development.
Cruise first brought the hot-shot pilot to life in 1986 and the summertime adventure has only continued to gain a following ever since.
While the first Top Gun is not one of Cruise’s best outings critically, it wound up being a highly successful film financially.
It looks like filming will start in the next year.