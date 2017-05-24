Senate Intelligence Committee Using Subpoenas To Pursue Russia Probe

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) — In a closed-door meeting, the Senate Intelligence Committee discussed their investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
“That’s very serious stuff, really serious,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY). “We must pursue that investigation with vigor, no matter who might stand in the way of it.”
A source on the committee confirmed former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has submitted documents it requested of any interactions with the Russians. Trump associate Roger Stone says he’s also complied.
However, earlier this week, fired National Security Adviser Michael Flynn said he would not and would instead plead the fifth to avoid incriminating himself. The committee followed that Tuesday by issuing two new subpoenas to Flynn’s business. If Flynn fails to respond, he could be charged with contempt of Congress.
Congressman Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said they’ll also issue subpoenas to get Flynn to cooperate, adding that if President Trump asked intelligence officials to deny evidence, it suggests obstruction.
Meanwhile, House Democrats are trying to dig into Trump’s bank records. The House Financial Services Committee sent a letter to Deutsche Bank asking whether any of the president’s accounts or loans were backed by Moscow.
Former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page said he’ll testify in a closed-door meeting before the House Intelligence Committee. That’s tentatively scheduled for June 6th.