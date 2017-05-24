President Trump Met Behind Closed Doors With Pope Francis

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
ROME (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump met with Pope Francis and Sergio Mattarella, the President of Italy, during a stop in Rome.
President Trump continued his nine-day foreign trip at the Vatican where he was welcomed by the Swiss Guard and then taken to meet the Pope. The two men shook hands and posed for photographs ahead of a private meeting behind closed doors.
The leaders exchanged gifts. Mr. Trump gave the Pontiff a first edition set of Martin Luther King’s writings, one of the books had Dr. King’s signature. The Pope returned the gesture by presenting Mr. Trump with a medal by a Roman artist which featured an olive branch which he said represented peace.
President Trump and Pope Francis have not always seen eye to eye. During the presidential campaign, the Pope called out then candidate-Trump, saying anyone who concentrates more on building walls than bridges was not a Christian. At the time, Mr. Trump said for a religious leader to question a person’s faith was “disgraceful.”
Last week, Pope Francis told the media he hoped to find common ground saying, in part, “what can the world expect – peace. Whatever the topic or whoever is in front of me, whoever that person may be, it’s peace,”
The next stop for President Trump on his first overseas trip as Commander in Chief is Brussels for a NATO summit.