People Are Now Drinking Lattes Out Of Avocados

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Somethings just belong together. Like peanut butter and jelly, french fries and ketchup, hot chocolate and marshmallows… Avocados and Coffee?
Say hello to the Avolattte.
What started as a joke by a barista in Australia has caught on around the world.
The original post has inspired many other baristas to try their hand at combining a latte with an avocado. While others couldn’t bring themselves to support this new concoction.
What do you think? Will you be stopping by your local cafe for an Avolatte?