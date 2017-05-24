People Are Now Drinking Lattes Out Of Avocados

May 24, 2017 12:42 PM
Avocado, Avolatte, Coffee, Food

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Somethings just belong together. Like peanut butter and jelly, french fries and ketchup, hot chocolate and marshmallows… Avocados and Coffee?

Say hello to the Avolattte.

What started as a joke by a barista in Australia has caught on around the world.

The original post has inspired many other baristas to try their hand at combining a latte with an avocado. While others couldn’t bring themselves to support this new concoction.

What do you think? Will you be stopping by your local cafe for an Avolatte?

