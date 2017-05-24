Official Season 7 Trailer Released For HBO Hit Show Game Of Thrones

May 24, 2017 1:49 PM By David Dwork
Filed Under: Game of Thrones, HBO, TV

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Send the ravens!

Fans of the HBO hit show Game of Thrones received a big treat on Wednesday.

With promotional efforts ramping up in recent weeks as Season 7 approaches, HBO made its biggest release yet by dropping the official trailer for the new season.

It’s been a long wait for Thrones’ fans as Season 6 came to an end in June of last year.

Filming for Season 7 took place a few months later than previous seasons had as showmakers wanted to shoot during the winter months.

This should come as no surprise to fans as winter finally arrived late in Season 6 following several years of hearing about how ‘winter is coming’.

Season 7 of Game of Thrones premieres on Sunday, July 16th at 9 p.m.

 

