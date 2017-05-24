Is Your Favorite TD Celebration Coming Back To The NFL?

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
NEW YORK (CBSMiami) — The NFL has announced that the league is lightening up on its tough stance against touchdown celebrations.
The NFL, which critics call the No Fun League, started penalizing “excessive celebration” in 1984. That’s when a group of Redskins called the “Fun Bunch” celebrated each score with their famous team high-five.
Now, the celebrations are coming back!
Get ready to see players nap with the ball or give it CPR. “Tebowing” and making snow angels are back in the end zone. Group dance like the Falcons’ “Dirty Bird” and the Rams’ “Bob ‘N Weave” are also back on the floor, as is Victor Cruz’s salsa dance turning into a conga line.
So what is not allowed?
Offensive and suggestive acts are no-no’s. Miming objects, like weapons, and lewd dancing are still banned, as well.
Victor Cruz can turn his salsa dance into a conga line, but sorry, Antonio Brown, no twerking.