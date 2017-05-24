In The Recruiting Huddle: Andre Stringfield – Coral Gables

SFHSSports: Twitter | Facebook

PLAYER: Andre Stringfield

POSITION: RB

SCHOOL: Coral Gables

CLASS: 2020

HEIGHT: 5-9

WEIGHT: 180

SCOUTING: Over the years, there have been stellar running backs produced in South Florida, but there are a handful who head into high school with a certainty of succeeding at every level. When this gifted football player competed at Southwest Miami this past season, he turned heads from the first time he put the uniform on. Quick, strong and very instinctive are among the words used to describe this impressive runner. As he makes the move to Coral Gables this year – you can expect much of the same. He is bigger, stronger and wiser, gaining plenty of experience over the first season. He knows the system and will be a major factor in the success of the Cavaliers in 2017. Springfield has the talent to be one of the greats who played the position in the 305/954!

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/8155297/andre-stringfield