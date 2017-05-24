Gov. Scott Signs Off On Barahona Compensation

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – More than six years after the body of 10-year-old Nubia Barahona was found in a pickup truck along Interstate 95 in Palm Beach County, Gov. Rick Scott has approved a measure to pay $3.75 million in the child-abuse case that drew national attention.
Lawmakers during the session that ended May 8th approved what is known as a “claim” bill to provide compensation to Nubia Barahona’s estate and to her twin brother, Victor.
Lawmakers said the Florida Department of Children and Families failed to prevent abuse of the children.
Nubia Barahona’s decomposing body was found in February 2011 in the bed of her adoptive father’s pickup truck. Victor Barahona was convulsing in the truck, as both children had been doused with toxic chemicals, authorities said.
The Department of Children and Families agreed to a settlement that called for paying $5 million. It paid $1.25 million but needed legislative approval of a claim bill to pay the remaining $3.75 million. The Barahona bill, sponsored by Sen. Anitere Flores, R-Miami, was one of 16 that Scott signed into law Tuesday.
The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.