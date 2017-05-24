Fiery Crash At Dania Beach Gas Station, One Dead

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DANIA BEACH (CBSMiami) – One person is dead after a fiery crash at a Dania Beach gas station.
Just after 9 p.m., a car slammed into a pump at the BP gas station at SE 7th Street and S Federal Highway.
Area residents said it appeared that two cars were racing on SE 7th Street when one of the drivers lost control as they neared South Federal Highway. A witness estimated that the car was traveling at more than 70 mph when it slammed into the gas island which burst into flames.
“The gas station by the pump was totally involved, the flames were pretty high, they were shooting up high, there were sparks and many explosions,” said Michael Wolf.
“When we heard it we turned around, we didn’t want no part of that,” said Torrance Hunt.
One man at the gas station said the fire was too hot to approach and pull the driver out.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.