Empire State Building Goes Dark For Manchester Terror Victims

NEW YORK (CBSMiami/AP) — New York City’s Empire State building went dark in remembrance of the Manchester terror attack victims.
A Twitter post says the landmarked building would remain dark Tuesday evening “in deep sympathy for the lives lost in Manchester, England.”
Monday’s attack at a concert by American pop singer Ariana Grande left 22 people dead, including an 8-year-old girl, and injured 59.
The bomber, identified as 22-year-old Salman Abedi, died in the attack.
