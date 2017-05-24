Empire State Building Goes Dark For Manchester Terror Victims

May 24, 2017 9:18 AM
Filed Under: Ariana Grande, Manchester, Manchester Terror Attack, Terror Attack

NEW YORK (CBSMiami/AP) — New York City’s Empire State building went dark in remembrance of the Manchester terror attack victims.

A Twitter post says the landmarked building would remain dark Tuesday evening “in deep sympathy for the lives lost in Manchester, England.”

Monday’s attack at a concert by American pop singer Ariana Grande left 22 people dead, including an 8-year-old girl, and injured 59.

The bomber, identified as 22-year-old Salman Abedi, died in the attack.

