Report: Chris Bosh And Miami Heat Agree To Amicably Part Ways

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It seems the ongoing situation between the Miami Heat and Chris Bosh may finally be coming to an end.

Not only that, but it’s an end that both sides are happy with.

According to CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald, the NBA, the Heat, the NBA Players Union and Bosh have all come to an agreement in which the player and team will part ways sometime in the next few weeks.

The Heat will receive maximum salary cap relief of Bosh’s contract before the beginning of free agency later this summer.

Bosh, 33, will have the opportunity to play for another NBA team, if he so chooses, with no salary-cap consequences for Miami.

Considering how contentious the situation seemed to be at one point, it’s nice to see a seemingly win-win solution for everyone involved.

The agreement would permanently remove all of Bosh’s $52.1 million in remaining salary from Miami’s cap, regardless of whether or not he plays again in the NBA.

Bosh will still receive all the money that he’s due, but the majority of it will be covered by insurance.

According to the report, Bosh remains on blood thinners and a return to play is still in doubt.

Bosh hasn’t played since early 2016 due to multiple blood clot issues.