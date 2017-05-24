AAA Offers Free “Tow To Go” Over Memorial Day Weekend

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thirty-five million Americans are expected to hit the road this Memorial Day weekend which is the highest number in 12 years and presents a real danger when it comes to drinking and driving.

That’s why AAA and Budweiser will be offering free tows to those who over do it in order to prevent needless tragedies. If you plan to celebrate with alcohol, choose a designated driver, call a cab, stay where you are celebrating or find another safe way home.

Whether you are a AAA member or not, you can call for a Tow to Go ride anytime starting Friday, May 26th through 6 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30th. AAA will then safely transport you and your vehicle home or somewhere safe within 10 miles.

AAA notes that the program is designed to be used as a last resort and is offered based on availability of AAA service technicians and tow trucks.

The folks at Triple A recommend you pre-program their number, or a cab company’s number, into your phone ahead of time just in case.

Triple-A says since its inception in 1998, ‘Tow to Go’ has kept more than 24,000 drunk drivers off the roads and saved twice as many lives since it was designed to protect everyone on the roads, not just the intoxicated driver.

The number to call is (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

Important Tow To Go Guidelines: