WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

On World Turtle Day, Loggerhead Sea Turtle Released Off Florida Keys

May 23, 2017 3:29 PM
Filed Under: Florida Keys Turtle Hospital, Turtle, Turtle Hospital, Turtle Release

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MARATHON (CBSMiami/Florida Keys News Bureau) — In celebration of World Turtle Day, a 200-pound male loggerhead sea turtle was released off the Florida Keys Tuesday, after convalescing for a month at the Marathon-based Turtle Hospital.

Named by his rescuers, “Big Don” was found entangled in fishing line with wounds to his face and shoulder, and struggling to surface.

The reptile was treated with broad-spectrum antibiotics, vitamins, and a healthy diet of squid and fish, according to Bette Zirkelbach, the facility’s manager.

Since its initiation in 2000, World Turtle Day brings awareness to encourages human action to help turtles and tortoises survive through education and knowledge.

The Turtle Hospital opened more than 30 years ago in Marathon as the world’s first state-licensed veterinary sea turtle hospital. The facility, equipped with three turtle ambulances for patient transport, has treated, rehabilitated and released more than 2,000 injured sea turtles and assisted scores of hatchlings gone astray after exiting their nests.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Florida Keys News Bureau contributed to this report.)

 

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily Dose
Mother's Day Is Right Around The Corner
Weather Forecast 24/7

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch