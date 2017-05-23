Video Surfaces Of Teacher Trading Candy For Kisses, Police Say

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
BOCA RATON (CBSMiami) — Video has surfaced showing what police say is a teacher trading candy for kisses in a Boca Raton school.
Police said 28-year-old Brian Kornbluth was seen in surveillance video kissing a 10-year-old boy on the lips in his classroom. On Tuesday, they released the video.
This comes after Kornbluth pleaded guilty to a charge of battery in the case last week, just days before he was set to go to trial.
Kornbluth was arrested back in February.
According to WPEC, the video came out after a teacher told the principal that Kornbluth asked for certain male students to be part of his class. That teacher called the behavior “suspicious.”
Police say the boy’s sister told police that she and her brother went to Kornbluth’s classroom to get gummy bears when he kissed them both on the lips.
According to the arrest report, Kornbluth admitted to kissing the boy but not the girl.
While Kornbluth is no longer teaching at Somerset Academy Boca, his attorney says he will still be allowed to teach since he can do that while on probation.
