Three Dead In Chain Reaction Crash On Julia Tuttle Causeway

May 23, 2017 7:35 AM
Filed Under: Deadly crash, Julia Tuttle Causeway, Julia Tuttle Causeway Accident

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Three people are dead after a chain reaction accident on the Julia Tuttle Causeway bridge.

The Florida Highway Patrol said around 4:30 a.m. a motorcyclist collided with a person on a scooter in the eastbound lanes.

On impact, the person on the scooter lost control and crashed into a person who was fishing from the bridge.

All three died.

The FHP said the person on the scooter and the person fishing off the bridge should not have been on the bridge.

