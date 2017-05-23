Stormy Weather Heading Over Florida Ahead Of Memorial Day Weekend

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A powerful storm system will be moving through much of the Eastern United States late this week triggering wide-spread strong to severe thunderstorms.
The Storm Prediction Center out of Norman, Oklahoma has much of the state under a slight risk for severe storms Wednesday night and Thursday.
The risk area however does not extend much past Lake Okeechobee suggesting that the strongest storms will remain to the north of South Florida. Still a strong to severe storm can’t be ruled out in our area with a strong wind gust as the biggest threat.
The timing of the strongest storms looks to be overnight Wednesday to Thursday.
Since the strongest storms will be moving through overnight Wednesday, make sure you have a way to receive warnings such as the CBSMiami Weather App.
The stormiest weather will be moving out of the area Thursday night with only a leftover, spotty storm for the start of the weekend.
By Sunday and Monday, there will be lots of sun with near summertime humidity, making for a warm end to the long weekend.
Click here for the latest weather information. For weather forecasts 24/7, get the app.