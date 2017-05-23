Sir Roger Moore, Known For James Bond Role, Dead At 89

LIVE | House Intelligence Committee Hearing On Russian Interference In US Election

May 23, 2017 9:55 AM
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Actor Sir Roger Moore, known for his role as James Bond, has died at the age of 89.

Moore, played the famous spy in seven James Bond films including ‘Live and Let Die’ and ‘The Spy Who Loved Me.’

His family confirmed the news of his death on Twitter. They said he died after a short but brave battle with cancer.

