Miami Police Shoot Distraught Knife Wielding Man

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami police officer was forced to fire after he was confronted by a knife-wielding man.
Around 10 p.m. Monday, police received a call about a stabbing in the middle of the street at 115 SW 36th Avenue and that the attack had run off. Police said the woman had been savagely attacked.
When officers arrived they found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.
As police were conducting their investigation on the scene, the man returned.
He reportedly rammed his car into a patrol car and then confronted police armed with a knife. Police shot the man in the shoulder. He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he was listed as stable.
Police say the man and woman, both in their 30s, were recently divorced and they share a child.