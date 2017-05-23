In The Recruiting Huddle: Davonne “Bo” Kendrick

SFHSSports: Twitter | Facebook
PLAYER: Davonne “Bo” Kendrick
POSITION: RB
SCHOOL: Miami Northwestern
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 5-11
WEIGHT: 190
SCOUTING: Talk about changing your future in less than one month. This former Miramar High standout made the move south, and things could not have been better. Whether it’s during practice, scrimmages or in actual game attention, this is the one prospect who certainly turned plenty of heads – including college coaches who were impressed with his size and ability to play the game. Big time prospect.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6466484/davonne-bo-kendrick