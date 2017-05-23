In The Recruiting Huddle: Davonne “Bo” Kendrick

May 23, 2017 11:08 AM By Larry Blustein
PLAYER: Davonne “Bo” Kendrick

POSITION: RB

SCHOOL: Miami Northwestern

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 5-11

WEIGHT:  190

SCOUTING: Talk about changing your future in less than one month. This former Miramar High standout made the move south, and things could not have been better. Whether it’s during practice, scrimmages or in actual game attention, this is the one prospect who certainly turned plenty of heads – including college coaches who were impressed with his size and ability to play the game. Big time prospect.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6466484/davonne-bo-kendrick

