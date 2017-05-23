LIVE | House Intelligence Committee Hearing On Russian Interference In US Election

Gov. Scott Sets Special Election For Diaz House Seat

May 23, 2017 10:43 AM
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – With Miami-Dade County Republican Jose Felix Diaz running for an open Senate seat, Gov. Rick Scott has scheduled a special election to replace Diaz in the Florida House.

The special primary election will be held July 25th in Miami-Dade’s House District 116, with the special general election held September 26th.

Those are the same special-election dates as in Senate District 40, which became open last month when Miami Republican Frank Artiles resigned after a vulgar tirade at a private club in Tallahassee.

Diaz announced this month he would run for the Senate seat, which created an opening in his House district. Miami Republicans Jose Mallea and Daniel Perez had already opened campaign accounts to run for the House seat in 2018 when Diaz would have faced term limits.

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

