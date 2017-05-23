Many Children Listed As Victims Of Manchester Terror Attack

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The names of the 22 people killed in last night’s Manchester terror attack are beginning to surface.

Dozens of victims, many of them children, were also injured and there are numerous people still missing.

An 18-year-old college student is the first victim publicly identified in the Manchester terror attack. Georgina Callander was said to be a huge fan of singer Ariana Grande. Photos of the two of them together were taken two years before.

Eight-year-old Saffie Roussos also died. Her school principal called Saffie a beautiful little girl.

Charlotte Campbell is trying to find her 15-year old daughter Olivia.

“I’ve tried all the hospitals and no one has got her on record of being there yet. I am waiting for a phone call back from the police,” said Campbell.

Olivia was last seen with her friend who was injured and taken to a hospital. Officials said 59 victims were hospitalized – some reportedly paralyzed by shrapnel.

“Once we exited the door, there was blood across the floor,” said an attendee.

For the capacity crowd inside Manchester arena, it was disorderly.

“Everyone is pushing. Everyone is shoving. There’s shoes being lost, phones being dropped,” said concertgoer Stephanie Hill.

Karen Ford was inside with her 13-year-old daughter when the bomb went off. She said her husband panicked when he could not find them in the aftermath.

“For about 10 minutes we were trying to look for each other….they thought we were dead,” said Ford.

After the terror, there was comfort on the streets of Manchester.

Now, there’s resolve despite the attack on the community’s youngest and most vulnerable.

“These were children, young people and their families that those responsible chose to terrorize and kill. This was an evil act,” said Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham.

It’s still unclear how many people are missing.

Grande tweeted about the tragedy last night. She wrote, “broken, from the bottom of my heart I am so, so sorry. I don’t have words.”