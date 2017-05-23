Ariana Grande “Broken” After Terror Attack; Back Home In South Florida

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MANCHESTER, UK (CBSMiami) — Pop star Ariana Grande is back in South Florida, where she grew up, after suspending her “Dangerous Woman” tour in the wake of a terror attack at her concert in Manchester. The blast left 22 people dead and 59 others injured, the youngest victim identified so far is only 8 years old.

The 23-year-old, originally from Boca Raton, made the decision to suspend her tour less than a day after the explosion.

Grande expressed her sorrow in the hours following the incident.

“Broken,” the singer tweeted. “From the bottom of my heart, i am so sorry. i don’t have words.”

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

Grande wasn’t hurt in the blast and soon after, she boarded a private plane with her mom, Joan Grande, and flew home according to eonline.com.

People.com also reports Grande was photographed landing in Boca Raton Tuesday, where she was greeted by family at the airport.

Grande’s manager, Scooter Braun, also released a statement Monday night on social media following the incident.

“Tonight, our hearts are broken,” he wrote. “Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack. We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act.”

The Manchester concert was to be the first of three concerts in the UK including Thursday night at the O2 Arena in London. Other dates included shows in Belgium, Poland, Germany and Switzerland.

The pop group Take That has also postponed its planned three shows at the Manchester Arena Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The band had already canceled its Tuesday show in nearby Liverpool following the deadly bomb attack.

The band said it was postponing the Sunday performance “out of respect to all of the people and their families that were affected by the horrific incident last night.”

The band Blondie also canceled its Tuesday night concert in London “as a mark of respect for the victims of the terrible attack.”

Lead singer Debbie Harry tweeted that the Round Chapel date will be rescheduled.