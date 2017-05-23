23 Dead, Dozens Injured In Explosion At Ariana Grande Concert

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LONDON (CBSMiami) – Nearly two dozen people were killed, 59 others injured following an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena.

Greater Manchester police are treating it as a terrorist incident until they know otherwise.

“We now know that a single terrorist detonated his improvised explosive device near one of the exits of the venue, deliberately choosing the time and place to cause maximum carnage, and to kill and injure indiscriminately,” said Prime Minister Theresa May. “The explosion coincided with the conclusion of a pop concert which was attended by many young families and groups of children.”

The explosion killed the attacker and 22 concert goers including children.

At first concert organizers tried to calm people down but then panic set in triggering a stampede.

“We heard a bang, I just ran for my life,” said Charlotte Pinder.

Grande, who was not hurt, tweeted out that her heart is broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

The crowd was made up mostly of teens and their parents who had come from as far away as Scotland to see Grande’s ‘Dangerous Woman Tour.

“This was a barbaric attack, deliberately targeting some of the most vulnerable in our society,” said UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd.

“All acts of terrorism are cowardly acts on innocent people,” said May. “But this attack stands out for its appalling, sickening, cowardice. Deliberately targeting innocent, defenseless children and young people who should have been enjoying one of the most memorable nights of their lives.”

Singer Taylor Swift told her 84 million Twitter followers she’s sending all her love to those affected in Manchester.

My thoughts, prayers and tears for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy tonight. I'm sending all my love. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 23, 2017

This story is so sad and so scary. Sending all my love to Manchester. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 23, 2017

Tearing up imagining innocent concert goers losing their lives.. praying for everyone and all #arianators. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 22, 2017

My prayers are with you Manchester — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 22, 2017

Ariana Grande’s manager sent the following out on Twitter, saying, “Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack.”

Grande has indefinitely suspended her world tour.