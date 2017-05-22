Sinkhole Forms Right Outside Trump’s Mar-a-Lago

May 22, 2017 12:07 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Mar-a-Lago, West Palm Beach, Winter White House

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – A sinkhole opened up right outside Mar-a-Lago, also known as the Winter White House, in Palm Beach.

The sinkhole appeared on Southern Boulevard, near one of the driveways into the resort owned by President Donald Trump.

The hole is about four feet long by four feet wide.

sdsd dfff Sinkhole Forms Right Outside Trumps Mar a Lago

It’s possible the recent installation of a new water main could be what caused the sinkhole to form outside Mar-a-Lago (Source: WPEC)

It’s possible the recent installation of a new water main could have caused the sinkhole to form.

At last check, crews were making repairs to the hole.

According to the town of Palm Beach, crews have secured the area and will most likely need to do some exploratory excavation on Monday. It’s unclear how long that will take.

President Trump has not been to Mar-a-Lago since last month.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily Dose
Mother's Day Is Right Around The Corner

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch