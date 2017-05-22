Sinkhole Forms Right Outside Trump’s Mar-a-Lago

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – A sinkhole opened up right outside Mar-a-Lago, also known as the Winter White House, in Palm Beach.
The sinkhole appeared on Southern Boulevard, near one of the driveways into the resort owned by President Donald Trump.
The hole is about four feet long by four feet wide.
It’s possible the recent installation of a new water main could have caused the sinkhole to form.
At last check, crews were making repairs to the hole.
According to the town of Palm Beach, crews have secured the area and will most likely need to do some exploratory excavation on Monday. It’s unclear how long that will take.
President Trump has not been to Mar-a-Lago since last month.
