Roger Stone ‘Ready To Testify’ After Handing Over Docs To House, Senate Committees

CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – CBS4 News has confirmed Roger Stone has turned over to House and Senate committees all of the documents they requested.
Investigators sought all records of any dealings over the past two years stone may have had with various people tied to Russian officials.
CBS4 caught up with Stone Monday night in Coral Gables.
“I am ready to testify. I won’t plead the Fifth Amendment. I’m not asking for immunity. I don’t need a subpoena. Let’s go. I’m ready,” he said.
Stone was taking a shot at former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, who plans to invoke his Fifth Amendment protection.
Flynn is also refusing to give the Senate Intelligence Committee the documents they’ve requested.
Stone says he’s fully complied, as has former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort.
This comes as CNN reports Robert Mueller, the special counsel leading the Russia investigation, has been briefed on the contents of some of the memos former FBI Director James Comey wrote to document his conversations with President Trump.