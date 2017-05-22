Police Need Leads In Suspicious Disappearance Of Coral Springs Woman

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) — Coral Springs police are asking for the community to come together and help locate a woman who went missing earlier this month.
Nancy Melissa Fitzgerald, 45, was reported missing under suspicious circumstances on Friday, May 12th.
Coral Springs Police say she was last seen near the 1800 block of Coral Ridge Drive.
Authorities say they cannot release anymore information in the case since it’s still an open investigation but urge anyone with information to call Detective Koenig at (954) 292 -1226.