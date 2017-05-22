Police Need Leads In Suspicious Disappearance Of Coral Springs Woman

May 22, 2017 10:47 AM
Filed Under: Coral Springs, Missing, Missing Woman, Nancy Fitzgerald

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter 

CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) — Coral Springs police are asking for the community to come together and help locate a woman who went missing earlier this month.

Nancy Melissa Fitzgerald, 45, was reported missing under suspicious circumstances on Friday, May 12th.

Coral Springs Police say she was last seen near the 1800 block of Coral Ridge Drive.

Authorities say they cannot release anymore information in the case since it’s still an open investigation but urge anyone with information to call Detective Koenig at (954) 292 -1226.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily Dose
Mother's Day Is Right Around The Corner

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch